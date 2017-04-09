Karan Johar’s bash: Love birds Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra grab eyeballs

Karan Johar threw a bash at his residence last night and it seemed the entire tinseltown landed to attend the party. But what caught our attention was the presence of top love birds of Bollywood including - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. We also saw Karan's close friend Shah Rukh Khan at the bash. Karan was the host of a welcome party organised for Christian Louboutin. Other stars who attended were Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Mira Rajput and Aditya Roy Kapur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looked every bit of a royal couple. Kareena​ chose a stunning black outfit for the party. On the other hand, Saif was dressed in couples. Saif and Kareena happily posed for shutterbugs while also indulging in some conversation simultaneously. Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Kareena is very close to Karan and doesn't miss any of his parties. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive together at the party, slamming all speculations of a rumoured break-up.(Varinder Chawla)

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra also attended Karan's party. Both have worked together in Karan Johar's films Student of The Year and Kapoor And Sons. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan who was recently shooting his next film in Punjab was also seen. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though we didn't spot Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, but their wives attended Karan's party. Hrithik's ex partner Sussanne Khan and Mira Rajput looked glamorous. (Source:Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan partying with her close freind Amrita Arora.

Saif Alia Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for shutterbugs.

Saif Ali Khan was dressed in casuals.

Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora were also seen at the party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)