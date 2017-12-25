1 / 6

As is the tradition, this Christmas too was marked with the famous Kapoors brunch. From Randhir and Rishi Kapoor to all the younger Kapoors including Ranbir and Kareena with husband Saif, were spotted at the luncheon. But the person who caught most of the attention was the youngest member of the family - Taimur Ali Khan. And this time the person holding the munchkin was also equally special. It was none other than uncle Ranbir who posed for an adorable click with Taimur. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "The 🌟 of the Christmas lunch ❤️❤️❤️❤️."