We all have been waiting to see Kapil Sharma back on TV and here is good news for his fans. Kapil will soon be seen on TV but for just one special episode. The comedian-turned-actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of his second Bollywood film Firangi, is on a sabbatical from the small screen since August when he fell ill and had to shut down his popular TV venture The Kapil Sharma Show.