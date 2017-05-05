Kapil Sharma Show: When Irrfan Khan’s mother called out Mira Nair

Irrfan Khan visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming movie Hindi Medium. The actor shared an incident from his struggling days. When Kapil Sharma asked Irrfan if roles are scrapped from movies without informing the actors, Irrfan said that the process is a usual part of filmmaking and an actor can't do much about it. He sais he has been through that too. Actor Deepak Dobriyal also accompanied Irrfan to the show.

Irrfan also shared a funny incident regarding his mother. The actor told Kapil that even after he attended a lot of workshops for a Mira Nair film, his role was scrapped from the film. After this, Irrfan's mother told him she wanted to meet Mira. "A puzzled Irrfan asked his mother the reason for meeting Mira Nair and she is a big name in the industry to which his mother politely told him that she just wanted to ask Mira that did she get her child only when it came to scrapping his role? The way Irrfan Khan said it left everyone in splits," a source from the sets informed.