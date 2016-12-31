Team of the Kapil Sharma Show welcomes 2017 in a fun and frolic way, see pics

Kapil Sharma's comedy show has sent all of us on a laughter riot ever since it premiered. Even though the beginning of the show wasn't a smooth one, the comedian-actor went on to become a craze among the audiences. For Kapil, the year of 2016 has been a roller coaster ride but he is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he welcomes 2017 in a grand way. In the special new year episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has invited people from different walks of life. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

For welcoming the New Year, the set has given a Bollywood theme where we would see everyone dressed up as some iconic film's character. From Ghayal to Devdas, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda will take the fun to a notch higher. Kapil Sharma's television stint has been highly successful. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

As per industry reports, Kapil is getting a whopping Rs 110 crore for his renewed year-long stint of the show with Sony. Considering The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top TRP generators for not just on the channel, but on the Indian television too, the comedian easily pockets around Rs 60-80 lakh per episode, becoming one of the top earning actors of small screen too. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

Kapil’s aide and close friend Sunil Grover stands second on the list. It won’t be wrong to give credit to Sunil and his iconic comic acts for making Kapil’s comedy shows a grand success. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

It is rumoured that the funny man of India will also appear on Koffee With Karan. Well, appearing on Karan Johar's chat show is in itself a big achievement for anyone, isn't it? (Source: Photo by Twitter)