Kapil Sharma Show: From Sunil Grover to Ali Asgar, who’s in and who’s out

The impasse over Kapil Sharma Show refuses to end. Days after Kapil misbehaved with Sunil Grover and other cast members while they were on their way back from Melbourne, his show has stopped shooting as Sunil, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar continue to boycott it. Meanwhile, there is news that both channel and Kapil are trying to bring back Sunil while reports say Raju Srivastava and Krushna Abhishek may come on the team if Sunil refuses to budge. Here is a roll call of who is in and who seems to be out of Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati: Kapil Sharma not only told Sunil that he will destroy his career, he allegedly threw a shoe at his fellow comedian. Reports say that Sunil is terribly upset and has made up his mind to quit the show. In fact, speaking to us on Wednesday, Sunil has said that he is trying to come to terms with the situation and needs more time to decide whether he should quit the show. In a tweet, Sunil had said that Kapil cannot act like God. It seems channel will find it really hard to bring him back.

Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu: Chandan has made it clear that he has no intention to appear for the shoot of Kapil's show. he has told a website that he was called for shooting but he said no. This is another no for Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali Asgar aka Naani: Ali Asgar has been incommunicado ever since the fight. Now, reports say he has joined another show after not showing up for Kapil's show.

Kiku Sharda aka Bumper: Kiku has made it clear that he is with Kapil and will continue doing the show.