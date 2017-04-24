Kapil Sharma Show 100 episode: As Kapil left teary-eyed, this is what Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh Sidhu said

It has been 100 episodes since Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and the rest of the team took off their show from Colors and landed on Sony. But in the last few weeks, the popularity of Kapil’s show eroded as news of mid-air misbehaviour by the host came to light. Kapil not only bad-mouthed the entire cast, he reportedly also threw a shoe at Sunil. Now, that the show completed 100 episodes, it seems Kapil and Sunil are making an effort to put the past behind them and had only good things to say about each other.

Kapil Sharma, while thanking his team on the 100th episode, mentioned those who were not there. “I am thankful to all the celebrities who have come to our show from various fields. I would also like to thank my current team and the ones who are not with us today,” Kapil said while hinting at Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra. The four have boycotted the show since the fight.

In a request to everyone to come back together, Navjot Singh Sidhu also said on Kapil’s show, “It is such a bouquet which God has created. It is not in the hands of a man to create such a big show on his own and take it to a milestone of 300 episodes. It is my request to everyone, to not let this bouquet of flowers scatter, but to keep it together so that it can spread its fragrance everywhere. This bouquet isn’t mine, neither is it yours, but it belongs to the entire country.”

Kapil played a montage of past episodes with all the cast members and everyone was nostalgic. The host himself had tears in his eyes by the time it ended. Boman Irani along with young contestants of Sabse Bada Kalakar was the celeb guest. We also saw members of Indian women’s cricket team on 100th episode of Kapil’s Show.

Sunil, speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, also said he was thankful for Kapil’s show and had only gratitude.

Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma Show’s Bumper, shared a picture of the entire cast and wrote on Twitter, "TKSS 100 episodes 2day,,big day for all of us. Congrats. @KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover @kingaliasgar @haanjichandan @sumona24 @neetisimoes."