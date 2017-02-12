Kapil Sharma performs with Gurdas Maan and gets his fan-moment on the show

Iconic Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show tonight. Host Kapil Sharma, who has always expressed his love and respect for the actor-singer, will live his fan moment on the show as he would be seen performing with Gurdas Maan. This is for the first time that Gurdas would be coming on such a talk show.

On the show, Gurdas Maan would be seen romancing Kapil's onscreen grandmother played by Ali Asgar and would also play cricket with Doctor Mashoor, played by Sunil Grover. The singer will be promoting his recent single on the show as well.

Gurdas Maan's song talks about drugs in Punjab, a topic which eventually turned into a huge controversy during the release of Bollywood film, Udta Punjab. The song, which released right after the Assembly elections in Punjab, became an instant hit within 24 hours of its release. The singer said he purposely did not release the song before the elections as he did not want to get mired in some political controversy.

“I have been an ambassador of the Election Commission, so I did not release my album before polling. Secondly, I did not want that my album should have anything to do with elections,” he said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Gurdas Maan has never shied away from including political issues in his songs and lyrics. Will he speak more openly about the song and Punjab's internal situation on the show as well?