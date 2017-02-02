Intimidating women aren’t worth having sex with: Kangana Ranaut’s 6 honest statements

Kangana Ranaut has started to promote her upcoming and much awaited film, Rangoon. But before she becomes talk of the town for her portrayal of Miss Julia, here is a throwback to her unmissable quotes about various celebs, including alleged ex Hrithik Roshan, contemporaries Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra and even her co-star Shahid Kapoor. Kangana said in an interview to a tabloid, "Women are raised to believe they are healers. They can only nurture. People appreciate the goody two-shoes. Even the most successful women want to be liked by others. There is the alluring promise of heaven for those who can love selflessly. It's fine if they can't look themselves in the eye, but the world should see them as the epitome of holiness. They [her colleagues] don't stand up for themselves, forget doing it for others." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In an interview to Mid-Day, Kangana spoke about how moving to West's film industry is a bad idea. And mind you, she has a logic. Talking about Deepika and Priyanka, she said, "It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago.These are baits that I won't fall prey to and would offer myself on a platter to Hollywood."

Kangana spoke about how she is not going to fall prey to Hollywood and its offers. In fact, while there were rumours that the actor is not really gelling up well with Shahid, Kangana had shut up everyone saying she doesn't go to work thinking about making friends. Even Shahid said there are no problems between the two actors.

Kangana on being Miss Julia in Rangoon said, "Rangoon is essentially a love triangle. It's about three people. Julia has been extremely challenging and very testing to do –physically, mentally and emotionally, but gratifying."

Taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan in her recent interview with Mid-Day, Kangana said, "Bold, stubborn women, who are achievers, are desirable only to those who are strong and assured. [For some men] it's frightening to handle a woman who can speak her mind."