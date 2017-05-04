Kangana Ranaut visits Varanasi ghats, launches the first poster of Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut is busy working on one of her most ambitious projects, Manikarnika. Apparently, Kangana will be essaying the role of the freedom fighter, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actor recently visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings for her upcoming film and launch the first poster of the film. Kangana was accompanied by Manikarnika team including director Krish Jagarlamudi and music composer Shankar Mahadevan, singer Richa Sharma and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The team visited the ghats of Varanasi and seemed cheerful.

Kangana launched the first poster of Manikarnika in Varanasi. Directed by Krish, the film will release on April 27, 2018. It was earlier reported that Kangana will unveil 20-feet long poster at a press meet in Varanasi. Rani Laxmibai, whose birth name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi to a Marathi-Brahmin family which made makers choose the city to launch the poster. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana with director Krish in Varanasi.

Kangana is also taking horse riding lessons to prep for her role. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ketan Mehta announced the biopic two years ago. “I always wanted to make The Rising as a trilogy. So, this film will be the second part after Mangal Pandey. I am very excited." He later left the project. (Source: Varinder Chawla)