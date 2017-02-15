Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan spend time with special friends, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan also spotted

Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan spent their day with cancer survivors. Both the stars met the kids and spoke to them at length. While Kangana was there to promote Rangoon with Shahid Kapoor, Varun promoted Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun took to Twitter and expressed his joy over meeting these little fighters. Interestingly, Varun had also spent his Valentine's Day with the kids along with his co-star Alia Bhatt. The little ones performed on Badrinath Ki Dulhania's tracks and both Alia and Varun were extremely happy about it. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana recently made headlines for her statements on Shahid Kapoor. The actor, talking about her equation with Shahid said, "We don't go on sets to make friends." Recently, she also took a dig at Karan Johar calling him 'flag bearer of nepotism' on his chat show Koffee With Karan 5. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted at a brand event in Mumbai. Recently, she spoke about her Bollywood journey and said that coming from a different country and culture, her journey in the Indian film industry reshaped her world completely. She said, "It was not easy for me to set my path here (in Mumbai) as I come from a different country and culture. I still can remember how nervous I was when I landed in the city for the first time and was looking for a cab to reach my venue." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor recently released the poster of his upcoming film, Half Girlfriend. The actor is currently shooting for Mubarkan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, who spent her Valentine's Day with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)