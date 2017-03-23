Kangana Ranaut goes on pilgrimage, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav does his best to hide face. Here’s all you want to know

Kangana Ranaut has packed her bags and left for her vacations to destress on her birthday eve. The actor who turned 30 today has chosen a religious outing rather than opting for some lavish locales. Kangana was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Vaishnodevi. It is being rumoured that soon she would begin filming a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, which was in the loop since a long time. However, sources also say that the film which was supposed to be directed by Ketan Mehta, is now being helmed by another ace director, whose name has not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, Kangana also has Simran in her kitty, which has been directed by Hansal Mehta. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While she left the tinsel town and paparazzi behind. Other celebs were still caught by the photographers in different locations of Mumbai. Ranveer Singh, who recently broke the internet for being the brand ambassador of the first ever Durex's jeans, looked dapper as he was leaving a cafe in Bandra. The actor, who has been off the shoot of his next film Padmavati for a while, is also busy in prepping up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Kumar was captured with his friend. While the world is talking it to be a movie date for the young lad, we are not taking any chances by captioning this picture for now. However, we sure are wondering why Aarav is hiding his face. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was spotted with her mother Tanuja in Bandra as both were out on a shopping spree. While Tanuja appeared to be in a hurry, Kajol smiled at the cameras as she was seen carrying some shopping bags. The actor is prepping up for VIP 2 release, with Tamil actor Dhanush. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Celebs usually refrain from posing when they spotted at different occasion but Sushmita Sen chose to give a peek-a-boo moment to the shutterbugs while smiling at them brightly. Well, that must have made their day. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)