1 / 9

Akshay Kumar is all set to tackle yet another taboo with his latest film PadMan. The film, dealing with the issue of menstrual hygiene, is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan will be Akshay's second consecutive film that deals with a social issue. Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, R Balki, Saiyami Kher and Monali Thakur among others attended the special screening of PadMan on Monday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)