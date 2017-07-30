Kangana Ranaut looks scarfree as she waves cheerfully at fans

Being embroiled in the nepotism controversy does not seem to have affected Kangana Ranaut at all. She was seen at the airport smiling and cheerfully waving her hand at fans. The nepotism controversy started in Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan and was given a fresh push on the recently concluded IIFA Awards by Karan, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan who joked about it while anchoring the award ceremony. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut had also sustained an injury on the sets of her upcoming film, Manikarnika, Queen of Jhansi. However, the scar was not visible. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut was most recently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj directorial Rangoon, in which she worked with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The movie had a love triangle with Kangana, Saif and Shahid Kapoor. Kangana will soon be seen in Simran. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is a self-made actor who started with Gangster opposite Emraan Hashmi and never looked back. She has won three National Awards for her performances. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karthik Aaryan was also seen at the airport wearing a tee with Justin Bieber on it. The actor was last seen in Guest Iin London opposite Kriti Kharbanda. He is known for his performance in his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)