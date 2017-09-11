Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan spotted chilling, but at different places

The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut debacle, which had been the most talked about gossip throughout 2016, found its way back this year too, when Kangana Ranaut revealed a lot in her explosive interview in Aap Ki Adalat. Unlike last time, Hrithik Roshan didn't immediately respond to all the allegations this year, despite the Simran actor directly addressing him. Hrithik seems pretty cool and not bothered by the latest turn of events, while her former wife Sussanne Khan came forward to support him through an indirect tweet against Kangana. And while this matter might be lingering in the minds of their fans and followers, the three of them were spotted chilling at three different parts of Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is presently busy promoting her film, Simran. She was seen posing for a photo shoot.

Hrithik Roshan had signed up for Vikas Bahl's Super 30. However, a report in Mid Day claimed that the actor has backed out of the film since he did not want to work with a director who gave Kangana one of the biggest successful films in her career - 'Queen'.

Kangana had said in Aap Ki Aadalat that while 'Queen' made her a superstar, it was her film 'Tanu Weds Manu' with which she gained commercial footing in the industry.

Hrithik may not have responded yet, but this fight seems far from getting over.