Kangana Ranaut flaunted her tattoo, Salman Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput turned heads at a function
A string of Bollywood celebs came under one roof, in Mumbai recently. Stars including Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen at the sangeet ceremony of Rana Kapoor's daughter. Kangana Ranaut who will next be seen in Rangoon was looking lovely in a saree. The actor has some bold scenes in this Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film. Salman Khan was also seen. The actor and host of Bigg Boss 10 will announce its winner in the much-awaited finale on Sunday night. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan will next be seen in Tubelight. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also doing a cameo in the big ticket film. Salman Khan will soon start working on Tiger Zinda Hai, which co-stars Katrina Kaif. The actor looked dashing in a black suit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sushant Singh Rajput who is busy with his upcoming film Raabta was all smiles for the camera. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut flaunting her famous neck tattoo. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Actor Kabir Bedi was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
At another event, Sonakshi Sinha was seen having a great time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)