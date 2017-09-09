Celeb spotting: Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan under the same roof with ex-flames Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh?

Simran actor Kangana Ranaut is making heads turn this time with her saree look at the airport but surprisingly Hrithik Roshan is also flying off to somewhere. Even Karisma Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is having a gala time at The Gauri Khan Store and Rishi Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

Simran actor Kangana Ranaut is hitting the headlines yet again. But this time, it is for her beautiful traditional avatar at the Mumbai airport.

Also spotted there is Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan. After Kangana's controversial comments in Aap Ki Adaalat, we wonder what will happen if this duo has a chance encounter at the airport. All hell will break loose!

Talking of airport looks, Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma is rocking in red.

Even Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh was seen in matching maroons. Ranveer and Anushka were said to be dating when the two came together in Band Baaja Baarat.

Looks like red is the colour of the season because even Ayushmann Khurrana is seen donning a checkered shirt of the same colour. Ayushmann delivered two back-to-back hits at the box office recently with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Karisma Kapoor went for a nerdy look today but it is nothing short of glamorous like always.

Newest guest at the Gauri Khan store is 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor and going by his pictures, it looks like he had a gala time there.