Kangana Ranaut, Rekha to Aamir Khan: This is what stars have on their mind

Kangana Ranaut is doing all it takes to promote her upcoming film, Rangoon. The actor turned heads with her Jodhpur and Jammu promotions where she appeared as Miss Julia, the character that she plays in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial. In Jodhpur, the actor travelled in a vintage car while in Jammu, the actor took the chance to pay tribute to BSF army men. In Rangoon, Kangana's character is called Jaanbaaz Julia.

Vishal Bharadwaj said in an interview that the Miss Julia character is a tribute to stuntwomen of the Indian film industry. While Kangana is on her toes to keep up the hype around the film, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are missing in action. Is it the result of differences between Shahid and Kangana? We will just wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen walking hand in hand at the airport. The much-in-love couple seemed like they were going for a vacation after the super succesful Dangal. Aamir was in his Thugs of Hindostan look, and recently, Kiran Rao had praised his bearded avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was in news for his AIB Podcast video during Raees post-release promotions, will soon begin post-production of his Imtiaz Ali project.

Rekha, who was also spotted at the airport, was all praise for Dangal girls at the recent party. Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about her humility in a post on Instagram.