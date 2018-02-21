1 / 7

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will launch his political party in Madurai on Wednesday. Marking his entry into politics, Haasan began his state-wide tour today from the house of late President APJ Abdul Kamal in Rameswaram. He will travel through Ramanathapuram, his hometown, before culminating the tour in Madurai, where he will unveil the name of his party along with its flag and guiding principles. Haasan may also announce the list of office-bearers for the party's district committees.