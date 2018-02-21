Kamal Haasan Political Party Launch: Tamil actor begins his state-wide tour
Kamal Haasan Political Party Launch: Tamil actor begins his state-wide tour
Published on February 21, 2018 10:06 am
1 / 7
Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will launch his political party in Madurai on Wednesday. Marking his entry into politics, Haasan began his state-wide tour today from the house of late President APJ Abdul Kamal in Rameswaram. He will travel through Ramanathapuram, his hometown, before culminating the tour in Madurai, where he will unveil the name of his party along with its flag and guiding principles. Haasan may also announce the list of office-bearers for the party's district committees.
2 / 7
Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's first stop was Rameshwaram where he visited the house of late President APJ Abdul Kalam.
3 / 7
On beginning his roadshow, Haasan said, "Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode."
4 / 7
Kamal Haasan met APJ Abdul Kalam's brother and sister-in-law in the memorial house as well.
5 / 7
Haasan’s plan to interact with students of Kalam’s school was cancelled this morning due to opposition from the government and certain Hindu groups.
6 / 7
Later, Haasan addressed the fishermen community at Ganesh Mahal, Rameshwaram. (Express photo by Arun Janardhanan)
7 / 7
"It is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour," Haasan had said, ahead of the tour, "it is to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are, what is affecting them, what their aspirations are."