1 / 8

Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II is all set to hit the cinemas on May 18. According to the makers, the film explores the greatest yet the most mysterious part of our planet - The Oceans, and the never-seen-before stories of the creatures that live there. Shot over 1406 days with 125 expeditions across 39 countries, Blue Planet II accounts for more than 6,000 hours and 8 km deep of underwater dive footage to bring unique, untold stories that will take your breath away. A special screening of Blue Planet II in Mumbai on Tuesday evening saw several celebrities from Bollywood as well as television industry in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)