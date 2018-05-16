Kalki, Soha Ali Khan and Konkona Sensharma attend Blue Planet II screening
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Ramzan ceasefire: Rajnath Singh dials Mehbooba Mufti, says Centre to halt ops during holy month
- Kumaraswamy says BJP offered Rs 100 crore to JD(S) MLAs to defect, Javadekar calls charge 'imaginary'
- Karnataka government formation: All that has happened so far
- Godavari boat capsize: 14 bodies pulled out from locked cabin, number of missing unknown
- SC asks realty firm Jaypee to deposit Rs 1,000 crore
- EntertainmentExclusive: Dus Ka Dum to launch on June 4, Salman Khan to begin shoot tomorrow
- EntertainmentMission Impossible Fallout trailer: This Tom Cruise franchise is getting the much-needed revival
- EntertainmentNeha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are making the most out of their work trip to the US
- EntertainmentHere are all the bridesmaids of Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra is not on the list
- SportsIPL 2018 Live MI vs KXIP at Wankhede
- SportsWATCH: Dhoni daughter Ziva dances with Bravo
- SportsWarne's presence motivated Kuldeep
- TechnologyHonor 10 launch: India is the battlefield market for us, says Honor's Global head
- TechnologyWhatsApp Groups get new features, including admin controls, group catch up
- TechnologyNokia X6 launched in China with 19:9 display, notch and dual-rear cameras: Here are details
- LifestyleCannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor emanates radiance in a canary yellow Vera Wang bridal gown
Advertisement