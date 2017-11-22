1 / 6

2017 has been a year of content driven films at the box office. While we saw big budget movies with megastars falling flat, those with simple yet hard hitting plots or a slice-of-life drama connected in a better way with the audience. This weekend's release Kadvi Hawa is one such film which might not boast of a big star cast, but its trailer has already hinted that the movie which is based on true stories. This might just help it become yet another sleeper hit. Here are five reasons why you should watch Kadvi Hawa this weekend: