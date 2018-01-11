6 / 6

A film on Mumbai underworld?



Kaalakaandi also works in the cause-and-effect relation between Mumbai and its dark and neglected underbelly -- the underworld. In an interview earlier, Akshat said, "It’s just a nod to the underworld. The characters in my films are the ones on its fringes. They’re like the messenger boys. They have ambition, they are on the outside, but want to be up there. Any criminal enterprise also has an administrative aspect. No one joins a criminal enterprise wanting to be a clerk. But there are those who do that job and it doesn’t stop them from wanting to be the don. That’s the kind of underworld in my film."