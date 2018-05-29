1 / 8

Kaala's release is around the corner and in the meantime, here are a few stills for you to look at while you are waiting for the film. Starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also stars Nana Patekar in the villain's role. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film's teaser gave an idea about the film's plot. The film is set in Mumbai's Dharavi, which was once the largest slum in Asia (now overtaken by Orangi Town of Karachi). Rajini plays the role of Karikaalan or Kala, a don and a champion of the downtrodden operating in the slum. Nana plays a politician named Harinath Desai. The film, due to release on June 7, also stars Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Easwari Rao.