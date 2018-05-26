Kaala posters: Rajinikanth looks fierce as the ‘King of Dharavi’
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- CBSE Class 12 results declared, visit cbse.nic.in for details
- CBSE 12th result 2018 declared, topper Meghna Srivastava scored 99.8%
- Four years of Modi govt LIVE UPDATES: PM gave ‘scam-free’ govt, says Arun Jaitley
- Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol costs Rs 77.97/litre in Delhi, Rs 85.78/litre in Mumbai today
- Pakistan Army summons former ISI head over book co-authored with ex-RAW chief
- EntertainmentSanju poster: Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal bring to life the essence of a father-son relationship
- EntertainmentShoojit Sircar confirms Irrfan Khan doing fine, will star in Udham Singh biopic
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein released on 1 million dollar bail over rape charges
- EntertainmentSanjay Dutt on Sunil Dutt's 13th death anniversary: Wish you could see me as a free man
- SportsChampions League final Live, Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up
- SportsVirat Kohli bids emotional farewell to ABD
- SportsWon't give away Rashid Khan: Ashraf Ghani
- TechnologyReliance Jio offers 8GB free data to all users: Here's how to check validity
- TechnologyBlackBerry KEY2 official teaser video reveals dual rear cameras, textured back
- TechnologyMeizu M8c with 18:9 display launched in Russia: Price, specifications and features
Advertisement