Kaabil success bash: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam celebrate their film with fans

Kaabil which had a big clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in january this year, managed to earn its share of applause and profits. It came out as one of the first hits of 2017, entered the 100 crore club with much ease as well. The high point of the film was some power packed performances, especially by its lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Yami gautam. The two, who played a visually impaired couple did a lot of hardwork to get their body language right, and could justify their part. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The film is set to have its world television premiere in the coming days. But before the audience get to see it on the small screen, the cast of the film celebrated the success of their hardwork in Mumbai. But unlike others who prefer to throw lavish success bashes, team Kaabil preferred to mark the moment with the fans. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Lead actor Hrithik Roshan met his fans who were there in full spirits to greet their favourite actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rakesh Roshan, Sanjay Gupta along with actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy were also there. The Roy brothers played antagonists in the revenge drama. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Yami gautam also joined Hrithik on the stage. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami looked beautiful in a golden and black dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)