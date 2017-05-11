As Justin Bieber is hogging headlines, here’s what is happening in B-Town

Amid crazy fan frenzy for Justin Bieber, Bollywood celebrities seems to be breathing and celebrating their leisure time without being caught by the paparazzi. Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor along with many other actors were seen spending time on the football ground. The two were seen playing football for a cause, an initiative they have been doing since a long time. It is interesting how Ranbir Kapoor took out time from his packed schedule in order to fulfill his commitments and as far as Abhishek is concerned, we all know about how his love for sports. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut sported dazzling smile while attending a wedding in the town. The actor, who is prepping up to become Rani Laxmibhai on screen, is giving us fashion goals. In an interview, she spoke about her ambition and how she wants to make films and act in them rather do films by other directors. After being enticed by her acting skills, we surely cannot wait to watch her creative side. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar, the maestro of cricket, was caught as he posed for a selfie at the song launch from his biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Along with the cricketer, AR Rahman and singer Sukhwinder Singh were also seen at the launch. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Taking a break from Nach Baliye 8, Sonakshi Sinha spent some 'me' time at a cafe in Mumbai. The actor had just come back from vacations and soon will begin shooting film Iteffaq with Sidharth Malhotra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was present in Delhi to unveil a magazine. The actor has become the cover girl for Modern Bazaar. On work front, she would be seen in the upcoming Dhanush starrer, VIP 2. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)