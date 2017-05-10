Justin Bieber India concert: From Alia Bhatt to Sridevi, Bollywood celebs are all Beliebers today

Bollywood celebrities from Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji to Sridevi and Malaika Arora attended Justin Bieber's concert, which was organised in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium. Not just the fans, but the stars took on the summer heat to listen to the pop star perform live in India. Alia Bhatt, the actor who is currently busy with Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor, was seen attending the concert with director Ayan Mukherji. She looked ready to take on the sweltering summer to see Justin Bieber perform on stage.

Sridevi, who is looking forward to the release of her next film MOM on July 7, was seen with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who accompanied Justin Bieber since the time he landed in India, posted a picture on her official Twitter handle right before the concert.

Malaika Arora Khan was also present, and she came with ex-husband Arbaz Khan and their son Arhaan Khan.

Gulshan Kumar and Ronit Roy were also spotted at the concert.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were also spotted, but apparently left within minutes as the venue was too crowded and they had come without their bodyguards.

Remo Fernandez was also seen at the concert, while Arjun Rampal attended the live event with his daughters.