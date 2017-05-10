Latest News
  • Justin Bieber India concert: From Alia Bhatt to Sridevi, Bollywood celebs are all Beliebers today

Published on May 10, 2017 10:33 pm
  • Alia bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Alia bhatt Ayan Mukherji justin bieber concert, justin bieber concert pics,

    Bollywood celebrities from Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji to Sridevi and Malaika Arora attended Justin Bieber's concert, which was organised in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium. Not just the fans, but the stars took on the summer heat to listen to the pop star perform live in India. Alia Bhatt, the actor who is currently busy with Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor, was seen attending the concert with director Ayan Mukherji. She looked ready to take on the sweltering summer to see Justin Bieber perform on stage.

  • Sri Devi, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Justin Bieber concert pics

    Sridevi, who is looking forward to the release of her next film MOM on July 7, was seen with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi.

  • Jacqueline Fernandez, jacky, Jacqueline Fernandez justin bieber, Jacqueline Fernandez justin bieber concert pics

    Jacqueline Fernandez, who accompanied Justin Bieber since the time he landed in India, posted a picture on her official Twitter handle right before the concert.

  • Malaika Arora, Arbaz khan, Malaika Arora Arbaz Khan, justin bieber concert pics

    Malaika Arora Khan was also present, and she came with ex-husband Arbaz Khan and their son Arhaan Khan.

  • Gulshan Kumar, Ronit Roy, justin bieber concert pics

    Gulshan Kumar and Ronit Roy were also spotted at the concert.

  • Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, justin bieber concert pics

    Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were also spotted, but apparently left within minutes as the venue was too crowded and they had come without their bodyguards.

  • Remo Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Rampal daughters, justin bieber concert pics

    Remo Fernandez was also seen at the concert, while Arjun Rampal attended the live event with his daughters.

  • Raveena Tandon, Raveena Tandon justin bieber concert, Raveena Tandon justin bieber concert pics

    Raveena Tandon was also spotted at the concert.​

