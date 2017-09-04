Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi, Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor and other celeb spotting

Raai Laxmi, who is going to play the lead role in Deepak Shivdasani directorial Julie 2, looked pretty enchanting in casual black outfit at Juhu. This was far removed from her sizzling avatar one can see in the film's trailer. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Raai Laxmi's film is getting a lot of media attention because former 'sanskari' CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani is presenting the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal, who must be eagerly waiting for his film Daddy's release, patiently posed for the camera at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In Daddy, Arjun Rampal essays the role of Arun Gawli, a real life gangster-turned-politician. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos will now appear as Sanjay Dutt in an untitled biopic on the latter's life. He appeared relaxed in a gym outfit at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)