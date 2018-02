1 / 6

On the occasion of her daughter's fifth birthday, television actor Juhi Parmar, who is currently seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani, went on a trip with her daughter to Disneyland in Hong Kong. In a post on Facebook, she said, "I dreamt of taking my little doll to Disney on her 5th b'day and it happened..yessss she was there with her fav princesses and cartoons..and she herself was transformed into a her favourite princess ELSA."