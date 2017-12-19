1 / 6

Earlier in the month Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble became the perfect hosts for their friends and family members as they took the wedding vows on December 1 in a Catholic ceremony and on December 3 in an Indian traditional ceremony. But now the table has turned and it's time for the newlyweds to enjoy some dinner dates hosted by close friends. The first one to invite them was Aashka's close friend and TV actor Juhi Parmar. Juhi, known for her roles in shows like Kumkum and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, hosted a party for Aashka and Brent to celebrate their togetherness and invited other friends from the television industry as well.