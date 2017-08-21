Judwaa 2 trailer launch: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez burn the stage on the tunes of ‘Tan Tana Tan’

The trailer of Judwaa 2, one of the most awaited remakes in Bollywood was released at a big bash in Mumbai today and going by the pictures, it looks like the team including Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez had a blast with their fans. Helmed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a rehash version of the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Judwaa which released in 1997.

The actors sportingly crooned to the tunes of "Tan Tana Tan" at the launch, much to the astonishment of their fans. Apart from "Tan Tana Tan", Judwaa 2 will also reprise the famous Anu Malik number "Oonchi Hai Building" in the remake.

While Salman Khan's Judwaa has found a place of its own in Bollywood, we need to see what Judwaa 2 has in store for fans. Salman Khan, who played the lead in the original flick, is also going to make a cameo appearance in this one.

The Judwaa 2 team apparently brought their own twist to the event and arrived with 50 pairs of real twins for the launch.

Looks like, the actors also shook a leg on the upcoming songs from the film. While Judwaa 2 features Varun in a double role - geeky Prem and badass Raja, Jacqueline and Taapsee are all set to step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.