From Judwaa 2 actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu to director David Dhawan, his wife Karuna Dhawan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and many others from the film's team came together for a party last night. The Judwaa 2 team got together to celebrate the film's success one last time. We already know that Judwaa 2 is the third highest grossing film of 2017, and before the year ends, a team party was justified. Scroll on to see photos from inside Judwaa 2 success party. (Source: Photo by Instagram)