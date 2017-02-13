Jolly LLB 2, Rustom and more: Akshay Kumar’s top five first weekend box office earners

It's difficult to put down Akshay Kumar's recent success in a few words. While the film industry is grappling with difficult times, Akshay seems to possess a magic wand or some unique potion for creating a series of unbroken chain of successes. Jolly LLB 2 is very likely to cross Rs 100-crore mark. It has already collected over Rs 50 crore from its first weekend collection. With Jolly LLB 2, the actor will have his fourth Rs 100-crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom in a row within 13 months. Take a look at how Jolly LLB 2 fares in the list of Akshay Kumar's top five films with the highest weekend collection.