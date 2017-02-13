Jolly LLB 2, Rustom and more: Akshay Kumar’s top five first weekend box office earners
It's difficult to put down Akshay Kumar's recent success in a few words. While the film industry is grappling with difficult times, Akshay seems to possess a magic wand or some unique potion for creating a series of unbroken chain of successes. Jolly LLB 2 is very likely to cross Rs 100-crore mark. It has already collected over Rs 50 crore from its first weekend collection. With Jolly LLB 2, the actor will have his fourth Rs 100-crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom in a row within 13 months. Take a look at how Jolly LLB 2 fares in the list of Akshay Kumar's top five films with the highest weekend collection.
Singh Is Bling (2015): Directed by Prabhu Deva, Singh Is Bling starring Akshay and Amy Jackson collected Rs 54.44 in the first weekend and tops the list. The film also featured Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon in important roles. While many people think that this was a sequel to Akshay's e 2008 film Singh is Kinng, both films are unrelated. However, the film didn't fare too well in lifetime collection.
Housefull 3 (2016): Akshay's comedy film co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon collected Rs 53.31 crore in the first weekend.
Brothers (2015): This sports drama film collected Rs Rs 52.08 crore.
Jolly LLB 2 (2016): Akshay's latest offering Jolly LLB 2 co-starring Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor has collected Rs 50.46 crore from the first weekend.
Rustom (2016): Inspired by the KM Nanavati v. State case, Rustom collected Rs 50.42 crore.