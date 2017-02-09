Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar holds special screening, invites original Jolly Arshad Warsi, son Aarav to watch

Akshay Kumar fans, are you all set to see the actor as a lawyer in the black comedy, Jolly LLB 2? But we need to wait till Friday, February 10 for the film to release. However, a few got lucky as they got to be a part of the special screening of the film. Other than the lead actors Akshay and Huma Qureshi, seen here were Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu Sood, and Sajid Khan. In the list of special guests, we saw 2013 film Jolly LLB lead actor Arshad Warsi too. But a young boy who caught our attention was Akshay's son Aarav Kumar. Scroll on to see all the celebs! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar, who had earlier shown the film to wife Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, now invited son Aarav to watch his film. Akshay is a doting daddy for sure. The actor is all set for his film and thus took to Twitter to share a new poster of the film, along with a caption, "And it all begins tomorrow...see you in court! #1DayToJollyLLB2." The film is set to release on Friday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 co-star Huma Qureshi was also present at this special screening. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama which satirises the notion of the Indian legal system, the story follows Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay Kumar), a lawyer who fights a case against the ruthless and powerful lawyer Sachin Mathur (Annu Kapoor). (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel of 2013 film Jolly LLB and its lead actor Arshad Warsi also came to praise Akshay. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra also came to see Akshay's upcoming film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kung Fu Yoga actor Sonu Sood was also here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sajid Khan was also a guest. He seems to have loved Akshay as the 'JOLLY GOOD FELLOW!!!' (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)