Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla make for jolly company

Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor promoted their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 2 in Mumbai. While Saurabh Shukla has worked in previous instalment, both Akshay and Annu are new additions to the film's sequel. Far from their edgy characters in the film, the three actors looked comfortable and seemed to enjoy each other's company. We don't know about the film, but Akshay, Annu and Saurabh Shukla seem to have a great chemistry off screen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Taking a cue from his on-screen character, Akshay was dressed in pair of white shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, while promoting his film, he spoke about his equation with Salman Khan.“Friendship doesn’t mean you meet every day. We don’t meet every day. I haven’t gone to his house or he has come to my place. We have a mutual admiration for each other. I admire him and so does he,” Akshay said in an interview. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Annu Kapoor has earlier worked with Akshay Kumar in film Aitraaz. Annu played a role of lawyer defending Akshay's character in the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Saurabh Shukla was last seen in film PK starring Aamir Khan. The actor plays the role of a judge in Jolly LLB 2. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla strike a pose for cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)