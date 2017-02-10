Jolly LLB 1 Arshad Warsi loved Jolly LLB 2 Akshay Kumar so much, he watched the film twice

Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 2, has reached the theatres today and the Khiladi Kumar is all excited to bring forth the problems faced by the Indian judiciary. The actor has been promoting the movie on all the platforms. Apart from traveling across the country, Akshay has made sure that his friends and colleagues of Bollywood watch the movie ahead of its release. He hosted a special screening of the movie on Thursday evening which was attended by star of Jolly LLB Arshad Warsi once again. He was invited for another screening on Wednesday too. Arshad watching the film for the second time is making us even more excited to see Akshay Kumar as a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2.

Apart from the lead couple, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi the screening was attended by celebrities not only from the film industry but also from the television industry. Though Akshay has shown the movie to his friends and family but the ultimate judge for the actor is his fans. The Jolly actor wrote on Twitter, "Mere liye JUDGE,AAP ho.." Meanwhile, his friends who have watched the film only had good things to say about the film. Many like Sajid Khan and Mini Mathur took to Twitter to share their observations.

Mini Mathur also attended the screening of the movie hosted by Akshay Kumar. Jolly LLB 2 also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. While interacting with his fans on Twitter Akshay revealed that the most difficult thing to do in the film was keeping a straight face.

Interestingly Akshay's previous film Rustom was a courtroom drama too. But there the actor essayed the role of a convict and here he will try to bring justice to the convicts as he dons the robe of a lawyer.

Tisca Chopra also came to watch Akshay Kumar's next.

Mukesh Bhatt came along with his family for the screening of Jolly LLB 2.

Television actor Kavita Kaushik came along with husband Ronnit Biswas to watch the film.