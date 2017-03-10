Jhanvi Kapoor spotted with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar at Badrinath ki Dulhania screening

A string of Bollywood stars attended Badrinath ki Dulhania screening. Amongst them were Sridevi's beautiful daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Both Kapoor sisters were seen attending the screening. However, we didn't spot Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Jhanvi Kapoor was also seen along with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. The duo might not share screen space for now but were seen catching Badrinath ki Dulhania movie screening. Both Jhanvi and Ishaan were repotedly going to work in Hindi remanke of Marathi movie Saira. However, nothing is confirmed as of now as Ishaan started shooting for film Beyond the Clouds by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Jhanvi Kapoor looked beautuful in a pair of denims and balck t-shirt. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter has been grabbing eyeballs and headlines every now and then. The stunner has recently turned 20. Jhanvi’s younger sister Khushi took to her Instagram to wish her sister, and it was too adorable. The star-kid will be launched by none other but the ace director Karan Johar. The news was confirmed by Boney Kapoor who said that his daughter might appear in Marathi film Sairat’s remake. (Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan looked smart and didn't forget to smile for cameras. (Varinder Chawla)

Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Badrinath ki Dulhania screening. (Instagram)

We also saw Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma.(Varinder Chawla)