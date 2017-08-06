Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Ishaan Khatter, here is a look at all fresh faces about to debut in B’town

The next generation of stars are already out there making their presence felt in the industry. Their parents have all carved a name for themselves and now it's time for these star kids to make a mark in the film industry. The year 2017 will see a lot of films, and some of them will be the debut vehicles for these fresh faces. Ananya Pandey, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Ishan Khattar and Anya Singh are all set to enter B'town soon.

Ananya Pandey: Actor Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. His lovely daughter has grabbed the privilege of being launched by none other than Karan Johar in Student of The Year 2 and if you recall what the first Student of The Year film did for Alia Bhatt then you know Ananya is headed for stardom right away.

Jhanvi Kapoor: Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has managed to grab attention even before her entry into Bollywood. She is under constant scrutiny and is handling new-found fame and attention with much confidence just like her star mother Sridevi. Jhanvi Kapoor is prepping for her Bollywood debut which will be made by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jhanvi's debut is reportedly planned opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.

Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first wife, Amrita Singh has been set to make her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. From being a cute kid to stepping out looking all diva like, the star kid is all grown up and how! The pretty girl has been upping her style and is often spotted looking hot, flaunting her envious curves. Buzz is that a new agency has been hired to handle her before her big Bollywood debut. Can't wait to see the beautiful girl work her magic on celluloid.

Aadar Jain: Aadar will be the fifth Kapoor of his generation to seek his fortune in the family business. Aadar Jain, the new talent from Yash Raj Films, is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema. He will make his debut opposite Anya Singh in Qaidi Band, directed by Habib Faisal which will release on 25th August 2017.

Anya Singh: Hot and stunning, Anya Singh is the new face of Bollywood introduced by Yash Raj Films and has become the talking point of the film industry. She is born and brought up in Delhi and will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain in YRF's upcoming movie Qaidi Band, directed by Habib Faisal which will release on 25th August 2017. As per sources, Anya has signed a three-film deal with YRF.