Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi-Khushi head for vacations, Katrina Kaif wraps up Tiger Zinda Hai, Shraddha Kapoor promotes Haseena Parkar and more

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor leave no stone unturned when it comes to being the fashionistas. While many celebs are struggling to stay put with their airport looks, Jhanvi and Khushi are surely acing the game, giving tough competition to others. It seems the two are heading for vacations as we could see them holding huge bags. We wonder which destination they are going to explore this time. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif has come back to Mumbai after wrapping up her upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor, who would be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, shared many videos and pictures from the sets of the film. Katrina would soon head for the shoot of Thugs of Hindostan, which stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor is in Delhi, promoting her upcoming and first biopic Haseena Parkar: The Queen of Mumbai. The actor has impressed the audience with the way she has got the knack of her character. The film is also special because this is the first time she would share the screen space with her own brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Haseena Parkar is scheduled for September 22 release. (Picture credit: APH Images)

Shraddha is also shooting for her next big project Saaho in Hyderabad. The film stars Baahubali fame Prabhas. (Picture credit: APH Images)

Anushka Sharma too is back to Mumbai. Recently, some behind the scene shots of her upcoming advertisement with beau Virat Kohli went viral. Anushka would next be seen in her own production film, Pari. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)