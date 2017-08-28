Only in Express
Jhanvi Kapoor is all smiles for camera, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput head for first schedule of Kedarnath

Published on August 28, 2017 2:01 pm
    Jhanvi Kapoor has been a favourite of shutterbugs. Whenever she gets clicked, her pictures go viral. Now, there are speculations that she has already begun prepping up for her Bollywood debut, which is scheduled for this year. The star-kid was seen in Bandra, all smiles post lunch. There are rumours that she would be starring opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    By the way, even Ishaan Khattar was spotted in Bandra, heading for a workout session. Before taking up any other project, the actor is busy with his Majid Majidi film. Titled Beyond The Clouds, the film's first poster was unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival in February this year. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Apart from Jhanvi, another star kid who is keeping us on our toes is Sara Ali Khan. The actor has been attending a workshop for her film, Kedarnath, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara would be seen in a de-glam role in the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    If reports are to be believed, Sara and Sushant are heading to Dehradun where they would be shooting for the first schedule of their film, which will start rolling with September 3. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sushant Singh Rajput has many projects in his kitty. The actor, who rose to fame with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will be seen in Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez and is at present prepping up for Chanda Mama Door Ke. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Aarav Kumar was also spotted in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar's son has always shied away from the camera. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Twinkle Khanna relaxed at a grooming session. The actor would be marking her debut as a producer with Akshay Kumar's film Padman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    1. H
      Hasmukh Doshi
      Aug 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm
      who cares about bollywood? kill it off. the most corrupt organisation in the world. full of pedos. khans kapoors and bachachans despite reaching their 40s/50s still dance with teenage girls. they can't act and no decent storylines.
      Reply

