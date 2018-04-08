1 / 11

Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrated his 76th birthday on April 7. The day was made special by his family and close friends. Ekta Kapoor threw a bash on dad Jeetendra's 76th birthday. Many industry friends of the veteran actor were also invited to the party. David Dhawan, Randhir Kapoor, Prem Chopra and a few other guests were spotted outside the venue. Scroll to see all the inside photos of the bash.