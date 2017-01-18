Inside pics of Javed Akhtar bash: Rekha, Hrithik Roshan let their hair down

Javed Akhtar's 72nd birthday party was everything wife Shabana Azmi promised it will be -- a great bash with good food where stars such as Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and more could just be themselves. Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Manish Malhotra, Shirish Kunder, Sonu Nigam, Richa Chadda, Rahul Bose and Urmila Matondkar were also here. And you know which are our favourite images from the bash? The ones where Rekha could be seen hugging Vidya Balan and Aditi Rao Hydari.



All thanks to Farah Khan, we also got to see this lovely inside picture of the birthday bash and we agree there is so much talent in a single frame.



Scroll on to see more! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Exhausted after a musical evening that she had organized in memory of her father, the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi’s 98th birthday on Saturday, Shabana just wanted a quiet family get-together on Javed Saab’s birthday on Tuesday. And that is how she described her prospective birthday party. She told a website, “When it comes to Jadu, nothing is decided till the last minute. So, till last night, nothing was happening. But, he has magic not only in his name but also in his persona. Friends say, ‘Yaay! Yuhoo ! We want to be there for him.’ So there will be tons of home-cooked food great company and I hope a happy time will be had by all!” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At the bash, among the other guests, we were delighted to see the beautiful Urmila Matondkar. The actor got married in 2015 and married life sure seems to suit her. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The beautiful Rekha was also a part of the party and we saw her posing with Vidya Balan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rekha also shared a lovely moment with Aditi Rao Hydari at the birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor was also seen at the party, He earlier wished Akhtar saying that he is a “man whose words can start a revolution”. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan was also here. The actor took time off from his hectic promotions to attend the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor also came to wish Javed Akhtar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)