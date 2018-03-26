1 / 8

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak's shooting is going on in full swing. The cast and crew are presently in Kolkata and pictures from the sets are being shared by the team members every now and then. Director Shashank Khaitan also shared some pictures from Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial where the romantic drama is currently being shot. Scroll to see the photos.(Source:Shashank khaitan/Twitter)