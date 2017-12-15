1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are shooting for Dharma Productions's Dhadak in Jaipur. It was earlier announced that the two will be starring in this upcoming love story through the posters of this film. The character posters of these two charmed the audience but Twitterati didn't shy away from calling the producers out for nepotism. (Source: Photo by APH Images)