Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak is back on track. The two newbies of Bollywood have started shooting for the film again and this time they are in Kolkata. While the film seems to be nearing completion, what one cannot get over is the camaraderie between Janhvi and Ishaan. In some of the on-location pictures, we see how Janhvi is comfortable with Ishaan, who has already been declared as a 'born actor' by his actor-brother Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Express Photos/Partha Paul)