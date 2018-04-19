1 / 8

It is a special Friday for Ishaan Khatter who is going to make his debut with Majid Majidi film Beyond The Clouds, set to release on April 20. The makers of the film held a screening in Mumbai. While many expected Shahid Kapoor to attend the screening and support his brother on the latter's big day, it was Ishaan's Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor who made sure to be there for him. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)