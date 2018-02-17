1 / 7

A lot happens in the life of Bollywood celebrities. From inaugurating events to rehearsing for their upcoming projects, our actors lead hectic lives. While Parineeti Chopra attended the Yash Chopra Memorial Awards, Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet were spotted at the launch of new carnival select lounge. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was caught by the cameras at Bandra. And, Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped by our photographer at Juhu. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)