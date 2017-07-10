Jagga Jasoos actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are totally in their elements at the promotions. Don’t miss their travel look

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jaasos has been hitting headlines for a number of reasons, be it the recent mansplaining controversy, the film's murder mystery genre or the fact that it the duo's first movie since their alleged break-up. And with just a few days to the film's big release on July 14, Ranbir and Katrina are extensively promoting the movie and are even flying to Delhi to give the audience an inside into their Jagga-jughead world. Well, we got our hands on the pictures of them leaving the Mumbai airport and Ranbir promoting the movie at the St Andrews Auditorium in Bandra and this dynamic duo is sure to steal your heart. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It looks like, Ranbir is taking his character so seriously that even at the airport his glasses look reminds us of Jagga from the film. All with a book in his hand, it is only Ranbir who can manage to look classy and sassy at the same time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Ranbir is sporting his glasses look from the film, Katrina is donning a no-make up avatar and the two look so adorable that we can't take our eyes off them. And Katrina's million dollar smile is just the cherry on the top. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

And if that wasn't enough, Ranbir's antics during the promotional event at St Andrews Auditorium in Bandra will surely make your day. Looks like the audience had the time of their life with this one, all with the special Jagga mask sporting the signature glasses and hairstyle. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Not only this, but Ranbir also shook a leg on Jagga Jasoos song "Galti Se Mistake" with some bachcha party at the event and their camaraderie is just amazing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)