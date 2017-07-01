Jagga Jasoos actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are even flight-partners, and more from B-town

Post their break-up, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen for the first time in Jagga Jasoos. The couple had been shooting for the film in Morrocco in the year 2016. The film will mark Ranbir Kapoor’s first home production and for a long time the film had been hit by a series of roadblocks, resulting in its release date being pushed several times, and director Anurag Basu said there were times he even thought of shelving the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Both Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have worked with their former lovers post break up. Later this year, Katrina Kaif will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan, who had been her rumoured boyfriend a long time back. Earlier in films like Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir had teamed up with his then ex-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone. Time has proved, that contemporary actors have taken the higher road, chosen to be professional and decided to move on. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ranbir Kapoor is also shooting for his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani, where he will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt. He will be seen in six different physical appearances. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile we also got a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's royal look from Padmavati. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Soha Ali Khan was spotted spending time at her brother, Saif Ali Khan's place. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )