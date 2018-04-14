Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan bond at mutual friend’s birthday bash
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Syria airstrikes LIVE UPDATES: France warns of more attacks, China says action violates international law
- Kathua gangrape-murder: Hope authorities bring perpetrators to justice, says UN chief Antonio Guterres
- Kathua: On the Bakerwal migrant trail, a long march under death’s shadow
- SportsCWG 2018 Day 10 LIVE Updates: Boxers boost India's medal tally; Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold
- Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE UPDATES: Local Dalit leaders clash with BJP leaders in Vadodara
- EntertainmentThere’s a lot of beauty in ageing gracefully. I don’t think your aim has to be to look younger, says Rani Mukerji
- EntertainmentVarun Dhawan in October: Six years and nine blockbusters later -- an actor is born
- EntertainmentVillage Rockstar director Rima Das feels immense joy as Assam brings back National Award after 30 years
- EntertainmentRajkummar Rao deserved National Award this year: Newton director Amit V Masurkar
- SportsCWG 2018 LIVE: Day 10 Live Updates
- SportsIPL 2018 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils
- SportsCWG 2018 Live: Boxing LIVE Updates
- TechnologyGoogle Home Mini review: Big things come in small packages
- TechnologyNow, let artificial intelligence find that perfect match for you
- TechnologyApple iPhone X in gold leaked via FCC, here’s what we know
- LifestyleAmid Poila Boishakh festivities, the Kheror Khata has turned its final page this year